A 24-year-old city resident was charged after he allegedly attacked a pedestrian on Washburn Street last week.
Fernando J. Martinez, 189 Washburn St., was charged on Aug. 14 with assault with intent to cause physical injury.
Police were called about a stabbing in the area of South and Washburn streets. Upon arrival, officers found a man with a laceration on the left side of his face who said he had been walking north on Washburn, in the Jiffy Mart parking lot, when a gray sedan pulled up. The man said Martinez got out of the vehicle and punched him, then pulled a knife and slashed his face.
Martinez was detained for $500 police bail.
