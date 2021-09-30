A Lockport man was charged with felony-level driving while intoxicated Tuesday night after a traffic stop on the 5600 block of South Transit Road.
Patrick T. Tomaino, 52, of 6545 Tonawanda Creek, was pulled over at 8:45 p.m. after his moving vehicle was observed without front or rear lights. According to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, a preliminary breath test indicated the presence of alcohol and in a subsequent chemical test Tomaino's blood alcohol content was measured at 0.21%.
Tomaino was charged with aggravated DWI and cited for consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle, as well as operating a motor vehicle without lights. Tomaino was kept in custody pending arraignment, according to the sheriff's office.
