Joseph Neri of Niagara Falls pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a charge that he stole a camping trailer from a Town of Niagara storage facility July 28.
Neri, 22, of Creekside Drive, was found with the stolen trailer three days later in a remote part of Allegany County, according to Assistant District Attorney Joel Grundy. However, by not properly securing the trailer to his rental truck, Neri damaged the trailer so extensively the insurance carrier considered it a total loss, Grundy said.
Neri has been charged with third-degree grand larceny in Niagara County and third-degree criminal possession of stolen property in Allegany County.
Neri requested to enter a diversion program for substance abuse treatment, but Niagara County Court Judge Sara Sheldon said he is ineligible for the program based on his medical history.
