A 29-year-old man found with a gunshot wound to his chest in the 400 block alley of 18th Street on June 7 has died of his wounds.
Desmond Bitting, 29, of Niagara Falls, died Monday while receiving treatment at Erie County Medical Center.
The incident occurred shortly before 8:30 p.m. June 7. According to reports from the scene, officers were investigating a vehicle struck by gunfire at 19th and Niagara when a bystander ran up to the officers and reported an unresponsive man in a yard in the 400 block of 18th Street. Officers raced to the property and found Bitting who had been shot in the chest. Officers administered aid until Niagara Falls firefighters arrived. He was then transported to Erie County Medical Center by an AMR ambulance.
Niagara Falls Police detectives are continuing their investigation and at this time no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Niagara Falls Police Department at 286-4553 or 286-4711.
