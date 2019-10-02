A Buffalo man was sentenced to five years in prison Wednesday for stabbing an ex-girlfriend in the face, hand and side April 2 in Niagara Falls.
Jamal Mobley, 34, of Rother Street, broke into the victim's home and attacked her with her own kitchen knife, according to a victim statement that was read by Assistant District Attorney Lisa Baehre. The woman wrote that she has lost feeling in part of her left side and is in counseling to cope with the trauma of the attack.
Mobley told Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III that he had been drinking before the attack and had not intended to stab the victim.
Murphy also sentenced Mobley to three years of post-release supervision.
Defense attorney Brian Hutchison said Mobley plans to appeal his conviction. Mobley filed motions to withdraw his guilty plea in July, but Murphy rejected the request.
