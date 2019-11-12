A Niagara Falls man with a history of drug trafficking was sentenced Tuesday to one year in local jail for a Nov. 5, 2017, drunk driving arrest in Lewiston.
Harry Hinks, 53, of Charles Road, was stopped by New York State Police for speeding on Lewiston Road, while he was drunk, had a child in his vehicle and had a suspended license from a previous drunk-driving arrest. Hinks was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, both felonies, and pleaded guilty to both offenses May 15, 2018. He was placed on three years probation, but failed to follow the rules.
State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch, Sr. sentenced Hinks to one year of jail for the DWI charge and six months for the AUO charge, to run concurrently.
Niagara Falls Police narcotics detectives and federal agents from Homeland Security Investigations arrested Hinks and another man in 2011 for operating a drug ring that brought in marijuana from Canada and cocaine from Mexico.
Hinks was sentenced in August 2015 to 63 months in prison on charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, 100 kilograms or more of marijuana and 500 grams or more of cocaine. By the time of his sentencing, he had been in custody for over four years.
Authorities say Hinks' drug ring brought about 45 to 66 pounds of pot into Niagara Falls every two weeks, as well as multiple pounds of cocaine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.