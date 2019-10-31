A Niagara Falls man was sentenced to state prison Thursday for five felony convictions, each related to his driving or drug use.
Germaine Brown, 39, of Cleveland Avenue, appeared before State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch, Sr. for four separate cases — one for ramming a police cruiser, one for having narcotics in his home and two for felony driving while ability impaired by drugs.
Brown's latest legal troubles began Jan. 9, 2017 when he rammed a New York State Police trooper after a traffic stop in Military Road in the Town of Niagara. The damage prevented the trooper from chasing Brown. Another police officer pursued Brown but the chase was called off for safety reasons near Niagara Falls. Brown was arrested three days later and pleaded guilty in April 2018 to third-degree criminal mischief.
Before that case could proceed to sentencing, Brown racked up another three felony cases, resulting in four felony and two misdemeanor convictions.
Brown was stopped July 17, 2018 in Royalton for DWAI by drugs with a 4-year-old child in the vehicle, which elevated the charge to a felony. He was stopped again for DWAI May 10 in Wheatfield, while his license was suspended from his earlier arrest. Brown pleaded guilty to felony DWAI in both stops, and to first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, another felony, for the May 10 arrest.
Defense attorney Joseph Turner said Brown had used legally-prescribed Suboxone, an opioid medication used to treat substance abuse disorder, before both DWAI arrests.
Assistant District Attorney John Granchelli said Brown's blood samples did not undergo toxicology tests to determine what he had used before driving. In both cases, a drug recognition expert determined Brown had been driving under the influence.
And March 29, 2018, Niagara Falls police executed a search warrant on Brown's house and found him in possession of crack cocaine, prescription pills and marijuana. He was charged with two drug possession felonies, two drug misdemeanors and one felony for intending to sell the crack cocaine.
In a non-jury trial in August, Brown was convicted of both misdemeanor offenses and of felony crack cocaine possession, but was acquitted of the felony for intending to sell the cocaine.
Kloch said Thursday the acquittal might allow Brown, a green card holder who was born in Jamaica, to remain in the U.S. after completing his prison sentence.
Kloch sentenced Brown to three years in prison for the drug possession conviction, one to three years for criminal mischief and one to three years for each DWAI case, but allowed him to serve some of the sentences concurrently. The result is a five- to nine-year prison sentence, followed by two years of post-release supervision.
Brown said his legal troubles all stemmed from drug addiction and asked Kloch for one last opportunity for treatment.
Kloch agreed with Brown's assessment but not his request.
"He has positive attributes, but he kills them with drugs," Kloch said.
"What am I supposed to do? Wait until he murders someone?" Kloch added.
Kloch also noted Brown's driving privileges have been revoked.
