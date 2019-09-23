Jose Rosario of New Jersey was sentenced Monday to three years in prison for assault, but he will not spend any more time behind bars.
That's because Rosario, 39, already served five years in prison for a conviction of first-degree sexual abuse that was later overturned.
Rosario pleaded guilty April 27, 2015, to two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, rather than face up to 25 years in prison on charges of first-degree rape and criminal sexual act.
Prosecutors said Rosario drugged a woman and raped her while she was unconscious in the city of Lockport in August 2013.
But at the time of the his plea, Rosario made a comment indicating he may not have known the victim was unconscious and unable to consent, which is considered a valid defense under state law. The Appellate Division of the state Supreme Court ruled Nov. 9 that Niagara County Court Judge Matthew J. Murphy III failed to make Rosario aware of this potential defense.
Rosario pleaded guilty July 29 to second-degree assault.
Murphy also sentenced Rosario to five years of post-release supervision.
