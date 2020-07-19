Lewiston police were called to a N. Water Street home by its owner who found the residence damaged after being vacant since early January.
The suspects were quickly determined after an investigation of the inside of the property. An officer said they noticed a fire place screen had been pushed out from the inside and there were raccoon paw marks and feces all over the living room.
In the kitchen, a microwave had been damaged by a raccoon trying to get to the cupboard above were coffee was stored. Coffee packets were found spread out around the kitchen and looked to have been clawed open.
Officers noted that all items typically taken during a break-in, such as TVs, electronics, jewelry, etc., were still in the house. A second officer was called to the scene and they too concluded that raccoons were the culprit.
