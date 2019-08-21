A Medina couple is facing cocaine trafficking charges after investigators located drug dealing paraphernalia, nearly a dozen firearms and various narcotics at their Ridge Road home.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Justin G. Bish said police executed a search warrant July 22 on a residence belonging to Anthony Allee and Tashira Allee. They seized 11 firearms, marijuana, ammunition, scales with white power residue, prescription pills and various items that were reported stolen, including a Taurus Judge pistol reported stolen out of the Town of Tonawanda.
Anthony Allee and Tashira Allee both were charged with possession with intent to distribute, and distribution, of cocaine; maintaining a drug-involved premises; and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug activity. If convicted, they could face five to 20 years in federal prison.
