MEDINA — The suspect in multiple stabbings at a local bar over the weekend was taken into custody, Medina Police Department announced Thursday.
Nicholas Amos, 43, is facing multiple felony charges after an early Sunday altercation at Poler's Pub, 610 Main St., in which five people were stabbed, two of whom required surgery to treat their injuries. The parties are all acquainted, MPD said.
Following investigation of the incident, Amos was charged with two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, five counts of first-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and disorderly conduct. Amos was held at Orleans County Jail pending arraignment.
Agencies assisting MPD at the incident scene included Albion Police Department, the Orleans County Sheriff's Department, New York State Police, Medina Fire Department and Central Orleans Volunteer Ambulance company.
