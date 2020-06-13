BUFFALO — A pair of Niagara County men have been charged with forcing undocumented immigrants to work at their Mexican restaurant in Niagara Falls.
A federal grand jury on Friday returned an indictment charging Roberto Montes-Villalpando, 59, of Sanborn and Abraham Montes, 27, of Lockport, with conspiracy to commit forced labor, forced labor, conspiracy to harbor aliens for financial gain, harboring an alien for financial gain, and harboring an alien for financial gain and causing serious bodily injury.
Montes is also charged with transporting an alien for financial gain.
The charges carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. The men were arraigned and pleaded not guilty to the charges in U.S. District Court in Buffalo. They were released by U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremiah J. McCarthy on conditions.
Montes-Villalpando and Montes owned and operated El Cubilete Mexican Restaurant, formerly located at 9400 Niagara Falls Blvd. from December 2014 until late 2018. At that time, the restaurant moved to 2050 Cayuga Extension, also in the Falls.
According to federal prosecutors, Montes-Villalpando managed the restaurant, supervised the wait and kitchen staff, made hiring and firing decisions, and determined payroll. Montes supervised the kitchen staff.
The kitchen staff included four victims who were each natives and citizens of Mexico, without legal status in the United States. The victims were employed by Montes-Villalpando and Montes as cooks, food preparers, and dishwashers.
Montes-Villalpando also sublet an apartment, that he had rented in the Falls, to the victims.
According to the indictment, between November 1, 2014, and February 18, 2018, Montes-Villalpando and Montes recruited and hired undocumented foreign nationals, who had entered the United States illegally, to work for them. Prosecutors said that Montes-Villalpando and Montes enticed prospective laborers, who were living and working in Ohio, including kitchen works identified as Victim 1 and Victim 2, to work at El Cubilete by promising better pay and fewer hours.
Montes-Villalpando and Montes are also accused of “conspiring to obtain the labor and services of Victims 1 through 4 by serious harm and threats of serious harm.” During the course of the conspiracy, the prosecutors said Montes-Villalpando and Monte caused serious bodily injury to a kitchen worker identified as Victim 3.
“As alleged in this indictment, the defendants took advantage of these aliens by using threats and, in at least the case of one victim, physical force, in order to exploit them,” U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York James P. Kennedy said. “Human trafficking of any sort, including forced labor, will not be tolerated in our great country, and those who seek to inflict such an injustice on another human being will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
The prosecution is being handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Meghan A. Tokash and attorneys with the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit.
“Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) is committed to investigating and prosecuting all forms of human trafficking, including forced labor,” Special Agent-in-Charge of the Buffalo HSI Office Kevin Kelly said. “Forced labor strips individuals of their basic human freedom and has no place in a modern society or in our community. HSI is proud of the work accomplished in this case with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and our law enforcement partners.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.