Quantities of methamphetamine and other narcotics were seized by the Niagara County Drug Task Force after an early Friday raid on 7620 Tonawanda Creek Road, in the town of Royalton. The task force had a search warrant and assistance from the county Emergency Response Team.
According to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, a woman inside the home, Felicia E. Heary, 46, was arrested on an outstanding Niagara County Court Indictment warrant and was detained at the county jail pending arraignment.
Regarding the seized drugs, charges are pending results of laboratory analysis, the sheriff's office said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.