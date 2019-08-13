A 23 year-old Middleport man has been charged with second- and third-degree assault after being involved in two fights within 24 hours.
Cori J. Rutherford, 23, 9502 Rose Road, Middleport, was charged on Saturday with second-degree assault and disorderly conduct for an incident at the Wilson Boathouse Restaurant. He was charged on Sunday with third-degree assault for an incident at Chop's Shop Bar and Grill in Gasport.
Sheriff's deputies responded to the Wilson Boat House Restaurant for a report of a fight. Upon arrival, there was no fight and the restaurant owner said that Rutherford was escorted out of the restaurant after he was caused a disturbance. While the owner was escorting him out, Rutherford punched the restaurant owner in the nose, the report said.
Rutherford had already left the area.
Around 1 a.m. Sunday, the sheriff's office received a report of a fight at Chop's Shop Bar and Grill. A man said that a fight broke out at the bar and that Rutherford was involved.
After being taken into custody, Rutherford was detained in lieu of $1,500 bail.
