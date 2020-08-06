Lockport Police Department is investigating the Wednesday break-in of Montondo's Seafood Inc. and a Thursday report of shots fired.
Police Chief Steven Abbott said Montondo's, 201 East Ave., was broken into about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. A store window was smashed and, although it does not appear anything was taken, the incident remains under investigation.
In addition, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of High and Waterman streets about 1 p.m. Thursday. Nobody was injured in the incident, Abbott said.
Anyone who has information about either incident is encouraged to report it. LPD's anonymous tip line number is 439-6717.
— By Connor Hoffman
