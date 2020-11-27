The crash that took the life of a 2-year-old girl also claimed the child’s mother, Danielle Dujenski, 31, who was pronounced dead at ECMC Thursday.
Initial investigation revealed that the family, from Machias, was traveling east on Lewiston Road when a driver, identified as Daniel Verratti, 65, heading south on Griswold Street, failed to stop at a stop sign, causing a collision at the intersection.
Danielle Dujenski was driving the vehicle traveling on Lewiston Road while her husband, Garret Dujenski, 30, sat in the passenger seat. Their five children were seated in the back of the vehicle and ranged from 1 years old to 11, according to Niagara County Sheriff’s Office officials.
Following the crash, one of their children was transported to to Eastern Niagara Hospital in Lockport, but was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The four other children were transported to Oishei Children’s hospital, two of which are listed in critical condition, and another is in guarded and critical condition. The fourth child is in guarded condition, but stable in the Intermediate Care Unit.
Garret is now listed as in stable condition in the trauma Intermediate Care Unit.
Verratti was traveling on Griswold Street, at which time, Niagara County Sheriff’s Office official said initial investigation’s findings reveal his failure to stop at a stop sign caused the two-car accident at just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Verratti was transported by ambulance to Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital.
