NIAGARA FALLS — A motorcyclist was taken to Erie County Medical Center with serious injuries following a crash on the 7900 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard Saturday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to the scene shortly after 3 p.m., according to reports from the scene.
Witnesses told police that the motorcycle was traveling west on the Boulevard when a grey Dodge Journey attempted to make a left turn out of Delta Sonic in front of the motorcycle. The motorcycle collided with the Dodge Journey at which point the motorcyclist was ejected. The motorcyclist and motorcycle then slid into the eastbound lanes of traffic, where the motorcyclist was struck by a red GMC Terrain and became pinned underneath.
After he was freed from underneath the vehicle, the motorcyclist was taken to ECMC by an AMR ambulance crew.
The driver of the Dodge Journey was also transported for an evaluation by Mercy EMS.
