A Barker man was charged with menacing and harassment after a fight with a lodger in his home on Dec. 27.
Elliott M. Perkins, 26, of 1682 Quaker Road, is accused of attacking the male lodger as he slept and later pointing a shotgun at the man.
According to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, Perkins acknowledged he did physically engage the lodger, who he said had not paid rent for several months, and after being kicked out of the lodger's room, he further acknowledged, he later tried to load a shotgun with shells, all while intoxicated.
The responding deputy reviewed security footage from inside the lodger's room that showed a fight between the two men, and determined Perkins was the aggressor, the sheriff's office said.
Perkins was charged with second-degree harassment, criminal obstruction of breathing and second-degree menacing with a weapon. The shotgun was secured as evidence and Perkins was ticketed after medical examination of wounds he received during the fight.
