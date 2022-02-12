BUFFALO — A New York state trooper fatally shot a driver Saturday during a traffic stop, and authorities said they were looking into what might have precipitated the deadly interaction.
Authorities said the vehicle was first spotted driving “erratically” on a highway Saturday morning. Troopers attempted to stop the vehicle but ended their pursuit when the vehicle exited Interstate 90 in Buffalo.
While troopers were patrolling city streets, state police said, the vehicle was spotted and pulled over. According to Channel 4 News, the driver had reportedly pulled over on East Eagle Street, near the intersection of Washington Street, and was talking to bystanders.
The driver began talking with people on the street when troopers approached the vehicle. During their interaction with the driver, one of the troopers fired at the driver. Authorities did not say why.
The driver died at the scene. Neither the driver nor the trooper involved were immediately identified publicly.
As is routine, the state Attorney General’s Office is investigating the incident.
