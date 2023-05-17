Damien E. Speck, 35, was found guilty of burglary and assault by a Niagara County jury last week. Speck was accused of breaking into a Newfane woman's residence, with the intent to rob her, and injuring her in the process, on April 1, 2022.
According to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, Speck was found inside a Meadowbrook Lane apartment where the female tenant had multiple facial lacerations and broken ribs as a result of her door being kicked in. The woman told police that Speck had put his hand over her mouth after she fell to the floor.
At the time, Speck was charged with burglary, assault, criminal mischief and obstruction of breathing.
The jury acquitted Speck of the latter two charges. According to Assistant District Attorney Dave DeChellis, there were questions about the extent of property damage caused by Speck as well as his intent when he put a hand over the woman's mouth.
Speck is scheduled to be sentenced July 12 by Niagara County Court Judge John Ottaviano.
