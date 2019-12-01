Niagara County Origin and Cause is investigating an early Sunday morning fire at Ridge Road home.
The fire at 6604 Ridge Road was reported about 4:24 a.m. with residents calling 911 after the smoke filled the home, which contained a front and rear apartment.
Fire units reported heavy smoke coming from the rear apartment. The fire was contained to the rear apartment.
The cause of the fire/smoke and the amount of damage is yet to be determined. The resident of the rear apartment reports there were three cats that may not have made it out.
There were no injuries reported and investigation is continuing.
