Niagara County fire investigators are looking into a fire at a home on the 7000 block of Pearl Street in Newfane.
Dispatchers were notified of the fire about 4:45 p.m. Thursday, according to a release, and arriving fire companies were confronted with smoke and flames coming from the roof of the home.
The fire was extinguished by responding members of the Olcott Volunteer Fire Company and Miller Hose Volunteer Fire Company. There was no estimate on damages available. No injuries were reported. An investigation into the cause of the fire is being conducted by the Niagara County Origin and Cause Team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.