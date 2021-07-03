A 21-year-old Newfane man was charged with DWI following a rollover accident on Lake Road near Krull Park Friday night.
The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office reports that calls on the accident came in about 6 p.m. Deputies said the vehicle left the road, stuck a telephone pole — snapping it in half — and then rolled over.
The driver was out of the vehicle when deputies arrived. Following an investigation and field sobriety tests, it was determined that the driver, Daniel C. Schultz, 21, of Newfane, was intoxicated. He was charged with aggravated DWI, DWI and several vehicle and traffic violations.
Schultz submitted to a chemical breath test and his blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.22%. Schultz was remanded to the Niagara County Jail pending his arraignment. No one was injured in the accident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.