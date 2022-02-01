A Newfane man has been charged in connection with two burglaries in the town earlier this month.
According to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, on Monday, Andrew D. Kinder, 37, was charged with two counts of second-degree burglary and single counts of grand larceny, petit larceny and fourth-degree criminal mischief in connection with burglaries of a Main Street residence on Jan. 5 and Jan. 12. Kinder's arrest followed an investigation by the sheriff's Criminal Investigation Bureau.
Kinder was arraigned on the charges and released from custody, the sheriff's office said. He's due in Newfane town court at a later date.
