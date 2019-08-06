Shane Hescox of Newfane was arraigned Tuesday on an indictment charging him with running over his ex-wife near a River Road trailer park in Wheatfield on May 17.
Hescox, 40, of Dale Road, pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault and second-degree reckless endangerment.
After the alleged attack, Hescox fled to Rochester, prompting Crime Stoppers of Buffalo to post a $2,500 reward for information leading to his arrest.
Tips submitted to Crime Stoppers led Niagara County Sheriff's deputies and the U.S. Marshal Service Violent Felony Task Force to a Bowman Street home, where they apprehended Hescox on May 20, according to an arrest report.
Niagara County Court Judge Sara Sheldon ordered that Hescox be remanded without bail because of previous failures to appear in court and prior convictions.
