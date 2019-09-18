A Newfane woman is facing felony charges for drugged driving with two children in her car.
Rachel D. Ballew, 30, was arrested at Kenyon's Variety Store, on Main Street in Newfane, after the Niagara County Sheriff's Office received reports that she appeared to be under the influence of drugs. Deputies responded and found Ballew's 2-year-old son and 10-year-old daughter in the car.
Ballew was charged with driving while ability impaired, endangering the welfare of a child and two counts each of endangering the welfare of the child and felony DWAI under Leandra's Law. She was remanded to Niagara County Jail in lieu of $750 bail.
