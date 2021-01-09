A 61-year-old Newfane woman was charged with a Leandra’s Law violation on Friday following a traffic stop in Cambria.
Niagara County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a report of a vehicle pulled over on the side of Ridge Road about 2 p.m. Friday with the occupants inside engaged in a fight.
When deputies arrived, they determined that two adults were fighting inside the vehicle. A 3-year-old child was also inside the vehicle.
Deputies said they also determined that the driver of the vehicle, Judith Braun, 61, of Newfane, was intoxicated. She was charged with DWI and aggravated DWI and remanded to Niagara County Jail.
