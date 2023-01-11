BUFFALO — A Niagara County man was sentenced to serve 26 years in prison for producing and possessing child pornography involving a prepubescent minor, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.
Carlton Nemec, 50, was convicted of those federal charges after an investigation by the FBI and the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office.
According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron J. Mango, between July 2013 and July 2017 Nemec coerced a girl to engage in sexually explicit conduct, from the time she was 8 years old until she was 12 years old. Investigators found numerous sexually explicit images created by Nemec and saved on electronic devices that were seized from Nemec’s residence. In addition Nemec possessed more than 600 images containing child pornography on several of the seized devices. Some of the images involved prepubescent minors and contained depictions of violence, Mango said.
Nemec was sentenced by U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr.
