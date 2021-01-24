Niagara Falls police are investigating after a man crashed into a home on Stephenson Avenue and ran from the scene.
The accident forced a Stephenson Avenue family out of the home, according to reports from the scene.
Emergency crews responded to the 7000 block of Stephenson Avenue about 1:23 a.m. for the crash. The 43-year-old driver ran from the scene but Falls officers were able to take him into custody a couple blocks away, near 72nd and Stephenson Avenue.
He was transported to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for an evaluation after complaining of pain.
Police suspect the man was driving while intoxicated but continue to investigate. The vehicle also had switched plates. The license plates on the vehicle were registered to a different vehicle.
Niagara Falls Code Enforcement responded and condemned the house due to the structural damage.
The suspect’s identity and the charges he faces had not been provided by the city late Sunday morning.
