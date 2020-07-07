NIAGARA FALLS — Police Criminal Investigation Division detectives say they’ve arrested a Falls man in connection with the city's latest homicide.
Late Tuesday afternoon, detectives charged Nathian Gleen, 26, of the Falls with a single count of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Kenneth "Kenny" Mitchell. Gleen is expected to be virtually arraigned on the charge later today.
He was taken into custody Tuesday morning by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.
Falls Police patrol officers were called to a parking lot at the corner of Walnut Avenue and Fifth Street at about 8:50 p.m. Sunday, to “check the welfare” of a man who was lying on the ground there. When they arrived, they found Mitchell, with two stab wounds to the chest.
He was declared dead at the scene by responding medical personnel.
Detectives said they were initially hampered in their attempt to identify Mitchell because he did not have any ID with him at the time of his death. Investigators said they were trying to determine what led to the slaying and why Mitchell, a Rochester resident, was in the Falls.
“He was visiting some people here,” Criminal Investigation Division Lt. John Conti said of Mitchell.
Gleen reportedly spoke with detectives prior to his arrest but declined to offer up a motive for the slaying. Detectives have said that the stabbing "was not a random act."
