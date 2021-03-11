NIAGARA FALLS — Police have a suspect in custody in the city's most recent homicide.
Federal agents, assigned to the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force, said they located Wayne Littlerattler Printup at a fast food restaurant on Pine Avenue just before midnight Wednesday.
Printup had been sought since Feb. 2 in connection with the fatal shooting of Casey Frank.
Agents said they located Printup as he sat in a vehicle on Pine Avenue. He was arraigned Thursday afternoon in Niagara County Court on charges of second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Printup pleaded not guilty to the charges and is being held without bail at Niagara County Jail.
He was the subject of an intensive manhunt that included an offer of up to a $2,500 reward for information on his whereabouts, posted by Crime Stoppers of Western New York.
Niagara Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division detectives have been seeking witnesses to the murder of Frank on the 400 block of Niagara Street. Frank, 44, was gunned down about 5:45 p.m. Feb. 2 as he stood by a black Hyundai parked near a restaurant and the entrance to the alley between Fourth and Fifth streets.
Frank was declared dead at the scene from a gunshot wound. Sources say the murder may have been triggered by a dispute between Frank and Printup.
A witness, posting on social media, said that she and Frank were having an emotional conversation when Printup pulled up to them and got out of his vehicle. The witness said Frank was not harming her.
Friends of Printup have said he stopped because Frank was "beating" the witness.
In her social media post the witness said Printup asked whether she was OK. She said she told him she was and asked him to leave, but that Frank and Printup "exchanged words" and that "Casey punched him in his face."
The witness said Printup "pulled out a gun and shot (Frank) in his chest."
After the shooting, Crime Stoppers said Printup may have been "hiding" on one of Western New York's Native American reservations. The closest reservation to Niagara Falls is the Tuscarora Reservation in Lewiston.
Frank's Facebook page contained hundreds of expressions of grief and calls for “Justice for Casey Frank.” Many on Facebook called Frank “a good man” who “looked out for his hood “ and who “fed the homeless.”
