NIAGARA FALLS — A Lockport man was injured early Saturday morning following a police chase that ended in a crash in a Family Dollar parking lot on Hyde Park Boulevard.
The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office reports that about 2:40 a.m. Saturday, a deputy was on patrol on Lockport Road in the Town of Niagara and spotted vehicle that had been seen at several larcenies in Niagara and Orleans counties. As the SUV turned on to Hyde Park Boulevard in the Falls, the deputy activated his emergency lights and attempted a traffic stop.
The driver of the vehicle, Edward A. Dunn of Lockport, sped way with the deputy in pursuit. While attempting to make a right turn onto Ontario Avenue, Dunn lost control of the SUV, striking a sign and a large concrete post which sent the vehicle airborne into the parking lot of a Family Dollar.
Dunn tried to flee the area on foot but was quickly apprehended. He was charged with unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, driving while impaired by drugs, resisting arrest and obstruction of governmental administration.
An unidentified front seat passenger in the SUV was wanted on a warrant but he and female passenger in the back seat were both taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries suffered in the crash.
