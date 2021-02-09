NIAGARA FALLS — A brawl among "several girls" on the 2200 block of Michigan Avenue at 6 p.m. Monday led to an eruption of gunfire that left a city man seriously wounded.
Patrol officers said they responded to reports of "shots fired" and "people fighting in the middle of the street" and arrived to find neighbors outside "yelling and pointing" at people on the front porch of a Michigan Avenue residence.
As officers tried to investigate what was happening, multiple individuals reported that they had been "feuding" with at least three women over an incident several days earlier. In that incident, the individuals told police, one of the women pepper-sprayed a person.
One of the individuals told police that they had "messaged these females" to come to their house to fight on Monday.
Witnesses told police that when the women responded to the invitation at the Michigan Avenue residence, they arrived with two other people, including a man in his 20s. That group arrived at the scene in a white SUV.
As the individuals and the women began to fight in the middle of the street, witnesses told police that gunshots rang out and people began to scatter. One group fled in the white SUV while others ran to the Michigan Avenue house.
Some of the altercation may have been captured on video by nearby home security cameras.
Officers said they were advised by police dispatchers that a gunshot victim had been brought to the emergency room at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. The victim was identified as the man in his 20s from the Michigan Avenue shooting scene.
An officer at the hospital said the victim appeared to have been "shot several times" and was being transported to Erie County Medical Center for treatment. Investigators indicated the victim had been shot twice, once in the chest and once in a leg.
Officers spoke to another witness at the hospital who said they believed that the shooting "happen(ed) on accident."
Late Tuesday, investigators indicated that the victim is expected to survive his wounds.
