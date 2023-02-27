BUFFALO — A Niagara Falls woman was sentenced to serve 36 months in prison, and pay $371,000 restitution, for her conviction on a wire fraud charge, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced on Monday.
Jennifer Campbell, 48, stole more than $500,000 from several clients of the Buffalo-based investment advisory firm where she was employed as the office manager and chief compliance officer, Assistant U.S. Attorney Douglas A.C. Penrose said. Between November 2018 and May 2021, Campbell stole from clients and the firm itself primarily by writing checks from client accounts, forging the signatures of either the client or a principal at the firm, and then depositing checks into her own personal account.
Penrose said Campbell took various steps to conceal the thefts, including sending one victim a falsified account statement showing a greatly overinflated balance, and gaining access to the email accounts of the firm's principals to divert emails they had received from anti-money laundering and financial crimes personnel at the firm's broker-dealer.
Campbell was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo. The case against her was investigated by the Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigation Division, and the FBI.
