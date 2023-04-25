Niagara Falls attorney and political operative Nicholas D’Angelo was sentenced to six months in jail after entering a guilty plea on eight felony charges of rape and other sexual misconduct charges on Tuesday.
He pleaded before State Supreme Court Justice Debra Givens to four counts of first-degree sexual abuse, class D felonies, two counts of third-degree criminal sexual acts and two counts of third-degree rape, class E felonies.
He was arranged on these charges in 2020, accusing him of forcible sexual contact with a woman in 2016, another one in 2018, and raping a teenager less than 17-years-old in 2019.
As part of the plea deal, D’Angelo would be incarcerated for six months, be placed on the state’s sex offender registry and be placed on sex offender probation for 10 years upon his release from jail. He will also lose his law license and would not be allowed to reapply.
Sentencing for these charges will take place at 2 p.m. on July 6.
