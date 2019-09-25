Christopher Licht of Niagara Falls pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges that he stole more than $12,000 in a fraudulent check scheme.
Assistant District Attorney John Philips said Licht, 29, of Church Street, deposited forged checks to inflate the balance of a bank account that did not belong to him, then withdrew about $12,300 by presenting himself as the account-holder.
It's unclear how Licht obtained the victim's banking information. Though Licht presented the fraudulent checks, he has not been charged with forging them himself, Philips said.
Licht pleaded not guilty Wednesday to second- and third-degree identity theft and two counts each of first-degree identity theft, third-degree grand larceny, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and petit larceny.
Niagara County Court Judge Matthew J. Murphy III allowed Licht to remain free on recognizance as his case is pending.
