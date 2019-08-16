A Niagara County jury returned a verdict Friday convicting Edward Lockwood of North Tonawanda with 60 counts of rape, criminal sexual act, sexual abuse and unlawful surveillance.
Lockwood, 57, was accused of repeatedly raping and sexually assaulting a prostitute while she was unconscious at his Schenck Street apartment between Aug. 3, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. He was also accused of repeatedly recording the woman while she was fully or partially nude without her consent.
North Tonawanda police arrested Lockwood Feb. 12, 2018 on five counts, including two felony sex offenses. He was arraigned this past March on a 60-count indictment, after prosecutors' first indictment fell apart because the judge found some evidence was improperly obtained.
Niagara County Court Judge Sara Sheldon ruled that investigators exceeded the authority of their search warrant when they seized evidence from Lockwood's car. The indictment included two counts of first-degree rape, eight counts of first-degree criminal sexual act, 11 counts of first-degree sexual abuse and 39 counts of unlawful surveillance.
The jury deliberated for less than an hour before convicting him on every count.
District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek said the victim was addicted to opioids when Lockwood abused her, but that she was since gotten help from the Buffalo Opioid Intervention Court.
"With support, she had the strength to come in to the courtroom and stand up for her dignity," Wojtszek said in a statement. "She testified in order to hold the defendant accountable for his actions and prevent other women from his abuse ever again. I find her courage remarkable.”
While searching Lockwood's home computer, investigators also discovered nearly 200 images of child pornography, according to Assistant District Attorney Cheryl Grundy. Lockwood was indicted in May on 10 counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child and 10 counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child.
Lockwood could face up to 50 years in prison when he returns before Sheldon for sentencing Oct. 11. His trial on the child pornography charges is scheduled to begin Oct. 21.
