A Niagara County jury on Tuesday found a North Tonawanda man guilty of predatory sexual assault of multiple children.
District Attorney Brian D. Seaman announced that Nathan A. Jones was convicted of five counts of predatory sexual assault against a child and one count of first-degree sexual abuse. The jury deliberated for about an hour before returning its verdict.
"The crimes this defendant committed against these children are truly despicable," Seaman said. "This verdict should ensure that he is never able to harm another child."
Jones faces a penalty of up to 25 years-to-life in state prison on each predatory sexual assault count. Sentencing by County Court Judge John Ottaviano has been scheduled for Nov. 7.
The case against Jones was investigated by North Tonawanda Police Department and prosecuted by Second Assistant District Attorney Peter Wydysh and Special Victims Bureau Chief Cheryl Grundy.
