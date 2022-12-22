A North Tonawanda man convicted of wire fraud in connection with the pursuit of COVID-19 small business aid was sentenced to 28 months in prison, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Thursday.
Michael Kornaker, 52, fraudulently applied for a $60,500 Economic Injury Disaster Loan through the U.S. Small Business Administration, by using the name and personal information of another person in the summer of 2020, Assistant U.S. Attorney Douglas A.C. Penrose said. Kornaker was convicted of wire fraud and violation of supervised release from federal prison following a prior fraud conviction. He was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara.
The case was investigated by the FBI and the IRS criminal investigation division.
