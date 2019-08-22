Cera B. Himmelback of North Tonawanda admitted Wednesday that she was drunk when she injured a passenger in her car by crashing into a tree on Niagara Parkway Sept. 25.
Himmelback, 25, of Oliver Street, pleaded guilty to second-degree vehicular assault and admitted her blood alcohol content was 0.15 percent at the time of the crash.
Assistant District Attorney John Granchelli said the passenger suffered broken bones in the crash, but declined to elaborate on her injuries.
Himmelback faces up to four years in prison when she returns before State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch, Sr. on Oct. 16 for sentencing.
