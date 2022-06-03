Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division detectives are probing an officer-involved shooting that took place late Friday afternoon in a parking lot drive-thru near the intersection of 80th Street and Niagara Falls Boulevard.
Minutes before, patrol officers had been dispatched to a domestic incident in the area of 84th Street and Frontier Avenue. A domestic violence victim reported that her abuser, who is currently serving a probation sentence and is the subject of an order of protection, was in the vicinity of her home.
Neighbors of the victim reportedly chased the suspect from the area and then flagged down patrol officers in the vicinity of 81st Street and Niagara Falls Boulevard.
Those officers then encountered the suspect in the drive-thru of a nearby pharmacy.
As the officers made contact with the suspect a scuffle ensued and police said the suspect stabbed one of the responding officers in the back with a knife. Another officer at the scene then fired at the suspect, striking him in the chest.
Police performed emergency first aid on the suspect, who was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo for treatment. His condition was not available late Friday night.
The officer who was stabbed did not sustain a serious injured as a result of the knife striking him in his protective vest. He did receive treatment at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for a secondary injury that he received.
The calls of “shots fired” and “an officer stabbed” brought a response from every available patrol unit on duty in the city.
In addition to Falls Police detectives, the Niagara County District Attorney’s Office has also launched an investigation into the incident.
Charges are pending against the suspect.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.