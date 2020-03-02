An early Sunday morning fire has caused $20,000 in damage to a Oliver Street residence.
Lockport Fire Department received a report of a fire in the rear of the residence at 76 Oliver St. at 5:03 a.m. Sunday.
On arrival, LFD was informed that the homeowner, along with her dogs had evacuated.
The residence was found to be secured and firefighters quickly stretched a hose line to the rear of the residence to knock down the fire burning on the rear porch. After this volume of fire was knocked down, forcible entry was made through the rear door and firefighters found a large volume of smoke but no fire in the rear of the first floor area.
No injuries were reported to either the homeowner or the firefighters. The scene was considered complete at 7:09 a.m.
Investigation of the fire's cause is still ongoing.
