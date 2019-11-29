A man suffered non-life threatening injuries during a shootout at the Party City Lodge in the town of Niagara on Thursday afternoon.
A Town of Niagara police officer responded about 2:45 p.m. to the sound of multiple shots being fired at a large party taking place at the Delaware Avenue lodge. As the officer arrived, an SUV was leaving the scene, and the officer followed the vehicle north on Hyde Park Boulevard.
The driver stopped briefly in the parking lot of Our Lady of Peace in Lewiston and "dumped" a male who had been injured by gunfire. While the officer tended to the injured man, the vehicle fled. Town of Niagara police did not specify where the man had been shot, but reported that he was transported to Mount Saint Mary's hospital and then Erie County Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Investigators recovered 14 bullet casings and determined "multiple parties" were involved in the shootout.
