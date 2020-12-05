LOCKPORT — A Town of Niagara man was flown to Erie County Medical Center and a Cambria man was arrested following two attempts to steal a vehicle and car chase originating from a Mapleton Avenue residence in Wheatfield early Friday morning.
About 1:20 a.m. Friday, a neighbor called police to report that two men were attempting to break into a car. Reports indicate that the two men fled the scene in a vehicle, prompting deputies to give chase on Lockport Road near Shawnee Road.
The vehicle, identified as a silver Chevy Cobalt, reportedly fled from deputies at a high rate of speed eastbound in the direction of the City of Lockport. It was reported that speeds exceeded 100 mph at points during the pursuit.
About 11 minutes after the initial break-in report, the driver of the vehicle being pursued lost control at “the hill” in the 900 block of Niagara Street in Lockport. Reports indicate that the driver failed to negotiate a curve in the road and crashed in a wooded area where the vehicle came to rest.
Lockport Firefighters and Twin City Ambulance crews responded to the scene. First responders extricated a Town of Niagara man from the vehicle and transported him by ambulance to the South Lockport Fire Co. fire hall where he was airlifted by Mercy Flight to Erie County Medical Center.
A pair of K-9 units were called to the scene in an attempt to locate the second male suspect who reportedly fled the crash site. The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Unit also responded to the scene.
While the investigation was going on, the sheriff’s office was again contacted by a neighbor at the original crime scene on Mapleton Road who reported another man was trying to steal a vehicle.
Deputies were already close by and were able to detain Brandon Laceration, of Cambria. He was charged with two counts of second-degree auto stripping, two counts of criminal mischief and two counts of third-degree attempted grand larceny.
