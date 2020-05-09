NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. — Niagara Regional Police are investigating a fatal car crash in the Niagara Gorge on Saturday morning.
According to police, about 11:50 a.m. Saturday, emergency services personnel were called to the Niagara River Parkway just north of the Floral Clock in Niagara on the Lake for a report of a possible vehicle in the Niagara Gorge.
Personnel from the Niagara Parks Police (High Angle River Team), Niagara on the Lake Fire Services and Niagara Falls Fire Services responded to the scene.
Upon rappelling into the gorge, a heavily damaged vehicle was found near the bottom. A deceased person was located inside the vehicle.
Due to the location of the vehicle, efforts to gain access to the vehicle and the deceased remained ongoing Saturday afternoon.
The Niagara Parkway remains open to traffic.
The circumstances of the incident remain under investigation by the 2 District Niagara Falls detective office. They are being assisted by detectives from the Niagara Regional Police Service Collision Reconstruction Unit and the Forensic Services Unit.
Due the location, officials from Ontario Power Generation are also working with emergency services personnel.
The identity of the deceased has not been determined; as such further information about them or the vehicle is not being released at this time.
Anyone who may have witnessed this matter or may have been in the area at the time are asked to call 905-688-4111, extension 2200.
