A couple were wrestled to the ground by employees of Lockport Inn during a Sunday scuffle over the couple overstaying their welcome at the South Transit Street motel.
Jacqueline P. Barrett, 35, and Kyle D. Nelson, 33, both of 4200 Lake Ave., face criminal charges after a confrontation that turned violent, according to Lockport Police Department.
Employees told police that Barrett and Nelson were supposed to vacate their room by 11 a.m. and had not done so about 90 minutes later despite several reminders.
Upon the last reminder, Nelson reportedly slammed the door in an employee's face, and when two other employees assisted to get the door open, Nelson tried to strike one of them and ended up biting another's arm.
Then, the employees said, Barrett grabbed a butter knife and thrust it toward an employee who sustained cuts on their neck, and Nelson reportedly told her, "Grab the gun."
When officers arrived at the motel, they found that the employees had wrestled Barrett and Nelson to the ground, according to LPD.
Barrett was charged with second-degree assault, second-degree menacing, second-degree harassment and second-degree criminal contempt. The last charge was lodged upon LPD's discovery that Nelson had an order of protection from Barrett.
Nelson was charged with second-degree harassment, third-degree menacing and third-degree assault.
Both were kept in custody pending arraignment.
