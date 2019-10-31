William McEnnis, a parolee charged with the Nov. 21 slaying of a Niagara Falls convenience store owner, pleaded not guilty Thursday to robbing and shooting a man in the Falls on Nov. 9.
Prosecutors say McEnnis, 34, of Keystone Avenue in Buffalo, and William Coleman, 29, of Niagara Falls, robbed the Bridgeway Market, 1102 Niagara St., on Nov. 21. Either McEnnis or Coleman allegedly shot the owner, Ahmad "Poppy" Alsaid, who later died at the Erie County Medical Center.
Coleman and McEnnis are also accused of holding up a 7-Eleven on Buffalo Avenue in the Falls at gunpoint that same night.
Coleman and McEnnis have both pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree murder, three counts of first-degree robbery, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Thursday, McEnnis was arraigned on charges that he and Coleman robbed a Falls man on 9th Street at gunpoint Nov. 9. Assistant District Attorney Doreen Hoffman said McEnnis and Coleman stole the man's wallet and then shot him in the hip.
McEnnis pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree robbery and one count each of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree assault.
Since their May 30 arrest, Coleman and McEnnis have been remanded to jail without bail. McEnnis is being held for violating parole for a 2007 armed robbery in Buffalo, in which Coleman was again an accomplice. Both men were convicted of first-degree robbery and sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Niagara County Court Judge Sara Sheldon will decide by Nov. 19 whether to consolidate the Nov. 9 robbery with the Nov. 21 robberies.
