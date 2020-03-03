The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accident involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on South Transit Road about 8:40 p.m. near Valu Home Center.
An initial investigation reveals that the male pedestrian was attempting to cross South Transit when he was struck by a vehicle traveling south. After the impact, the pedestrian was thrown into the median of the road.
The pedestrian was transported to Eastern Niagara Hospital for treatment. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.
An investigation is continuing by the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Unit. No charges have been filed at this time.
