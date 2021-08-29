The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on Slayton Settlement Road in the Town of Lockport.
The accident occurred about 11:20 p.m. Saturday. Deputies said a vehicle was traveling west on Slayton Settlement Road when the pedestrian stepped on to the road in front of it.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the investigation.
The names of the parties involved are being withheld at this time pending notification of family.
An investigation by the Niagara County Sheriff's Office Accident Investigation Unit and Criminal Investigation Bureau is continuing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.