Pendleton's highway superintendent has been arrested by the Niagara County Sheriff's Office for using town equipment to perform work on his property.
Jeffrey R. Stowell, 59, of the Town of Pendleton, was charged Friday with third-degree grand larceny (a class D felony), three counts of petit larceny and official misconduct (class A misdemeanors).
Stowell was charged following an investigation conducted by the sheriff's Criminal Investigation Bureau. Investigators said he used Town of Pendleton-owned equipment and materials for his own personal work at his residence. The Sheriff's Office said that he also used town employees to perform work at his residence and work on his personal vehicle.
He was arraigned in Lockport Town Court and released on his own recognizance.
Pendleton Town Attorney Claude A. Joerg did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
